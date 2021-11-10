Motorists across NSW asked to slow down after 9 lives lost on roads

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER nine people tragically lost their lives on NSW roads last week, NSW Police Force are reminding motorists travelling across the state this weekend to slow down, be patient and drive to the conditions.

Motorists experienced delays and increased traffic on the roads in areas across the state since regional travel resumed for vaccinated residents on Monday 1 November 2021.



Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Operations Commander Acting Superintendent Ben Macfarlane said police were deeply saddened by the deaths on roads last week in the state’s west, south-west and south, bringing the total lives lost this year to 236.

“There are families, friends and communities grieving right now for loved ones lost on NSW roads this week. Our hearts go out to them,” said Acting Superintendent Macfarlane.

“Traffic and Highway Patrol Command will continue to do everything in our power to keep people safe on the road, but we need the understanding and the help of road users.

“Please think of others on the road by driving safely.

“There is no excuse for behaviour that endangers lives, and those ignoring road safety messages and disobeying road rules can expect swift police action.

Police from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command and local officers will maintain a strong presence on roads across the state to ensure people are following the road rules.

They will be looking out for dangerous, distracted, drug and drink driving (Four Ds) – among other offences – that put road users at risk.

Officers are urging anyone who sees unlawful behaviour to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.