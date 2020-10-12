Mr Small’s annual worldwide tour stays local this year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The group was originally formed by Glen Newman; a bus driver and ex-football player with a great sense of humour, referred to by his friends as Mr Small, who rallied everyone together as a way to keep in touch with good friends and workmates.

Today, the group is made up of 12 members dispersed across towns and states.

The trip is normally run over four days and has involved everything from football matches and race meetings, to bowls, golf, or general touring.

The group was unable to do their regular trip this year due to COVID-19, so decided to bring the ‘tour’ to Bulahdelah.

Mr Small group member Peter Ellery, said that the members all have a common belief that life is no rehearsal, and to embrace life.

“With the support of our wives and partners, we’ve been able to travel through life embracing these strong friendships and appreciate each other, while sharing all highs and lows,” he said.

“We’re here for one another.”

This year, the group gathered at Bulahdelah Golf Club for games of bowls and rugby golf, and raised funds for The McGrath Foundation.

“The Club even donated back our green fees to go to The McGrath Foundation,” said Mr Ellery.

“All in all, we had a lot of fun raising money for a very worthwhile charity in the process.”

“Life is so important and it’s best to share your experiences with good mates.”

By Ashley CHRYSLER