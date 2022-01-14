Multi-genre Maestro Heather Rose to perform live at 2NVR’s Studio 3

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA Valley Radio 105.9fm will kick off its iconic Studio 3 Live Broadcasts for 2022 with a very special guest, the multi-genre maestro Heather Rose.

If you are a lover of pop, blues, jazz, country or even classical music this is a Studio 3 event you will not want to miss.

Although the piano is her favourite, Heather is accomplished on a broad range of instruments which explains why Heather is enjoying a long and exciting career delighting appreciative audiences across Australia and New Zealand.

Heather told News Of The Area, “In certain Sydney circles I was once known solely as a blues sax player.”

Although the pandemic has severely impacted on the industry she loves, Heather has overcome bigger obstacles along the way and her music may well touch your soul, bring a tear to your eye and even make you laugh when she shares some of her story with you.

The performance is open to the public free of charge at the Tewinga Studios of 2NVR and will begin at 6:00pm on Friday 21 January 2022 and will go through until 8:00pm.

Heather will deliver some beautiful original pieces however is happy to take requests provided you are able to advise her before the performance.

You can get your request to her by emailing [email protected] prior to Friday 21 January 2022.

If you can be part of the live audience you are welcome to bring your own drinks and nibbles.

Should you be unable to come along, the performance will be broadcast live on 105.9fm and streamed via www.2nvr.org.au .

Note that COVID restrictions in place at the time may impact on live audience attendance.

Please check with the Nambucca Valley Radio 2NVR Facebook page for updates.

By Mick BIRTLES