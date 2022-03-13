Multicultural Events Funding Boost For Coffs Festivals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHILE the local community across the board struggles to cope with the after effects of the dual disasters of record flood devastation and the COVID pandemic the NSW Government has announced further support for events and festivals.

Through the second round of Multicultural NSW’s Stronger Together Grants Program local community organisations will soon share in half a million dollars earmarked for festivals and events across the entire state of NSW.



Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said $10,000 had been allocated for the staging of the All One Under the Sun Festival at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden on 5 June.

“The NSW Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors (STARTTS) is presenting this multimedia festival in partnership with Blue Sky Community Services, Coffs Harbour and District Local Aboriginal Land Council, headspace Coffs Harbour and Coffs Harbour City Council,” Mr Singh said.

The aim and philosophy of the event is to “celebrate the strength of our cultural diversity”.

“The Coffs Coast has a strong multicultural community – I’m glad it has become home to so many people from across the globe,” Mr Singh said.

The Stronger Together Grants Program supports community projects that foster community harmony and celebrate cultural diversity over the 2021-22 Financial Year.

As part of the second round of this program each of the 56 groups across NSW will receive between $5,000 and $15,000 to support their festival or event.

By Paul FOGARTY