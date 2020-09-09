Munchies Café and Takeaway freehold, business and residence is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties in Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

433 Tarean Rd, Karuah

Price: $639,000

IF you’ve ever wanted to be your own boss and live on the coast, we may have the opportunity you are looking for.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Control your work /life balance and enjoy coastal living at the same time.

“Munchies” is a popular coffee shop and takeaway currently operating breakfast and lunch.

A favourite with locals as well as a convenient rest stop for those visitors holidaying or travelling through.

Centrally located opposite the Karuah RSL, the primary school and Jetty Park as well as a short distance away from the public wharf and boat ramp – this one of the best positions in town.

The current owners enjoy a good income, but if you were looking to expand – potential exists to create synergies with the local motels, golf clubs, schools, retirement villages, social clubs, community groups and more.

What about weekend pizza nights or dinner?

With only one restaurant in Karuah – there is an opportunity to expand with evening meals.

The café area is comfortable, with tables and chairs, lounges, a slow combustion stove and ceiling fans.

Potential exists to accommodate more customers with a simple relocation of a screen.

There is also an outdoor seating area.

The shop is fully fire rated, wheelchair friendly and up to code.

Solar panels have been added in the last few months, providing approximately 12-15 kw for the building.

Upstairs there is a three bedroom apartment, separate lounge & dining area.

The kitchen has been recently renovated with an aluminium splash-back.

The bathroom was also renovated; with a rain shower-head, quality tiling and features ‘metal chequered mate’ on the walls.

Extras include timber-look venetians, ceiling fans and split system air conditioning.

The current owners have retained as many of the original features as possible, including polished floor boards throughout and an original ceiling rose.

There are views to the Karuah River and Port Stephens Bay from two of the bedrooms; as well as the living & dining rooms.

But the best views are reserved for when you step outside to the deck and take in the river on one side and the Bay from the other.

The residence also offers a separate laundry with access to a garden courtyard and parking.

This is a unique offering – Freehold residence – 3 bedrooms, bathroom, and a coffee shop/ restaurant, office space; all set on approx 855 sqm of land.

Enjoy your own business and live in residence or rent out the upstairs.

Buy the freehold and convert or add another type of business, residence, office space (STCA). The current owners are flexible and are happy to provide assistance to the new owners.

Figures & business information available to qualified buyers – for more information contact Bryan Stevenson – Business Broker/Stock & Station Agent 0419 384 569.