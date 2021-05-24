Muree Golf Club Competition Results

MUREE Golf Club Competition results.

Monthly Medal (Stroke) Saturday 8 May 2021

Grade Position Club Name Player Hcap Score
  Muree Cup Winners Maitland GC Bowen Small    
  Muree Cup Runners Up Shelly Beach GC James Swanson    
A Medal Muree GC Matthew Gurr 6 cb 70
A Runner/ Up Muree GC Paul Foster -11 cb 70
A Third Shelly Beach GC Jason Swanson -1 cb 70
A Ball Muree GC Adam Baxter 8 70
A Ball Waratah GC Nathan Lambert 0 71
A Ball Dunheved GC Andrew Grieve 11 cb 72
A Ball Muree GC Tyran Eveleigh 8 cb 72
A Ball Merewether GC Lochie Cairns 1 cb 72
A Ball Waratah GC Scott Morrison 4 cb 72
A Ball Muree GC Gregory Harding 1 cb 72
A Ball Hawks Nest GC Ian Leggatt 9 72
A Ball Merewether GC Nicholas Zuccon 3 cb 73
A Scratch Waratah GC Nathan Lambert 0 71
B Medal Muree GC Paul Clack 19 69
B Runner/ Up Muree GC Joshua White 13 70
B Third Muree GC Richard Kuranty 18 cb 71
B Ball Muree GC Steve Majak 16 cb 71
B Ball Muree GC Bruce Somerville 17 71
B Ball Muree GC Jason Witt 19 cb 72
B Ball Muree GC Eric Horvat 19 cb 72
B Scratch Waratah GC Daniel Peljha 13 80
C Medal Muree GC Stuart Henderson 22 69
C Runner/ Up Muree GC Allan Norford 28 73
C Third Muree GC Wayne Barnden 26 cb 74
C Ball Muree GC Michael Doyle 26 74
C Ball Muree GC John Purcell 24 75
C Scratch Muree GC Ross Picot 21 92
Ladies Winner Muree GC Anne Redman 24 cb 34
Novelty A F9 Belmont GC Nathan Ekert   cb 34
Novelty A B9 Maitland GC Bowen Small   32
Novelty B F9 Muree GC Bruce Somerville   32
Novelty B B9 Muree GC Jason Witt   cb 34
Novelty C F9 Muree GC Stuart Henderson   34
Novelty C B9 Muree GC Ross Picot   34
Novelty NTP 3rd Muree GC Brad Schubert   264cm
Novelty NTP 8th Newcastle GC Christopher Turnbull   60cm
Novelty NTP 12th Charlestown GC Michael Wade   62cm
Novelty Pro Pin Muree GC Joshua White   182cm
Novelty NTPL 16th Merewether GC Stacie McDonald   42cm

 

 

 

 

