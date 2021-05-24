Muree Golf Club Competition Results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 24, 2021 MUREE Golf Club Competition results. Monthly Medal (Stroke) Saturday 8 May 2021 Grade Position Club Name Player Hcap Score Muree Cup Winners Maitland GC Bowen Small Muree Cup Runners Up Shelly Beach GC James Swanson A Medal Muree GC Matthew Gurr 6 cb 70 A Runner/ Up Muree GC Paul Foster -11 cb 70 A Third Shelly Beach GC Jason Swanson -1 cb 70 A Ball Muree GC Adam Baxter 8 70 A Ball Waratah GC Nathan Lambert 0 71 A Ball Dunheved GC Andrew Grieve 11 cb 72 A Ball Muree GC Tyran Eveleigh 8 cb 72 A Ball Merewether GC Lochie Cairns 1 cb 72 A Ball Waratah GC Scott Morrison 4 cb 72 A Ball Muree GC Gregory Harding 1 cb 72 A Ball Hawks Nest GC Ian Leggatt 9 72 A Ball Merewether GC Nicholas Zuccon 3 cb 73 A Scratch Waratah GC Nathan Lambert 0 71 B Medal Muree GC Paul Clack 19 69 B Runner/ Up Muree GC Joshua White 13 70 B Third Muree GC Richard Kuranty 18 cb 71 B Ball Muree GC Steve Majak 16 cb 71 B Ball Muree GC Bruce Somerville 17 71 B Ball Muree GC Jason Witt 19 cb 72 B Ball Muree GC Eric Horvat 19 cb 72 B Scratch Waratah GC Daniel Peljha 13 80 C Medal Muree GC Stuart Henderson 22 69 C Runner/ Up Muree GC Allan Norford 28 73 C Third Muree GC Wayne Barnden 26 cb 74 C Ball Muree GC Michael Doyle 26 74 C Ball Muree GC John Purcell 24 75 C Scratch Muree GC Ross Picot 21 92 Ladies Winner Muree GC Anne Redman 24 cb 34 Novelty A F9 Belmont GC Nathan Ekert cb 34 Novelty A B9 Maitland GC Bowen Small 32 Novelty B F9 Muree GC Bruce Somerville 32 Novelty B B9 Muree GC Jason Witt cb 34 Novelty C F9 Muree GC Stuart Henderson 34 Novelty C B9 Muree GC Ross Picot 34 Novelty NTP 3rd Muree GC Brad Schubert 264cm Novelty NTP 8th Newcastle GC Christopher Turnbull 60cm Novelty NTP 12th Charlestown GC Michael Wade 62cm Novelty Pro Pin Muree GC Joshua White 182cm Novelty NTPL 16th Merewether GC Stacie McDonald 42cm