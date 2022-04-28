Music in the Regions plays Coramba and Sawtell

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CORAMBA Community Hall welcomes international musicians in concert as part of the new touring organisation Music in the Regions (MitR).

Celebrated guitarist Andrew Blanch and harpist Emily Granger will pair up for ‘Suite mágica’, where the extraordinary combination of guitar and harp will bring a treat to the ears through a selection of works that delightfully demonstrate the unusual synergy of these much loved instruments.

MitR has been seed funded by Create NSW to extend the reach of classical music into regional areas, and to create opportunities for musicians and audiences while developing new touring routes and activating interesting new venues.

MitR will also co-host several community events.

For the Coffs Coast this sees Blanch and Granger joining Stephanie Sims’ Sawtell Ukulele group on 16 May.

“The musicians will do a small performance for our group and there will be a workshop element to their visit,” Stephanie told News Of The Area.

“We try to include picking and ‘riffing’ in the Sawtell Ukulele Group repertoire, so help and suggestions from Andrew and Emily will be much appreciated.

“Then we will play some songs together to hear how the harp and guitar sound with the humble ukulele.”

Speaking about the tour, Emily Granger said, “Andrew and I are delighted to join forces with Music in the Regions to bring the unique sounds of the classical harp and guitar to regional NSW.

“We are both passionate about getting out of the urban centres to bring Sydney Opera House standards to regional community halls.

“Andrew and I have been collaborating for over two years since meeting at The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and have commissioned four new Australian works for our duo and have arranged classics like Ravel and Granados.

“Our program is full of joy and virtuosity that we just cannot wait to hit the road and share with audiences in May.”

MitR Executive Director Janine Collins said, “We are thrilled to bring this exceptionally talented duo to a range of unusual venues in spectacular locations along the NSW Mid North Coast such as a heritage community hall (Coramba), an historic church and even a golf club (Nambucca Heads).

“We are firmly committed to facilitating unique performance opportunities for emerging and established classical musicians and chamber orchestras, especially after the significant impact to the music industry over the past two years caused by the pandemic.”

In a model that will be repeated in future programs across NSW, the musicians involved in 2022 will return to these same communities every year for the next three years.

This will help strengthen relationships with audiences, extend opportunities for local artists and open the door for other musicians by establishing new touring routes throughout the state.

Andrew Blanch and Emily Granger will perform Suite mágica at Coramba Community Hall on Saturday 14 May at 2pm.

MitR is supported by the NSW Government via Create NSW, and through private philanthropy.

For more information about Suite mágica and MitR please visit www.musicintheregions.com.

By Andrea FERRARI