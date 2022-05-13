Music On The Mountain At Lowanna

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KEITH Peterson plays in a local band, and wanted to hold a music festival last November at the Ulong Hall.

He had bands booked, but found out at the last minute that Council was renovating the hall.



He has persisted however, and with the support of Glenreagh Mountain Railway, has brought a group of musicians together to create a music festival at the historic Lowanna railway station.

‘Music on the Mountain’ is an open-air event from 3pm until 10pm, tomorrow, 14 May.

The line-up consists of singer-songwriters Sarah McKenna and Lizzie Stedman, ‘Grungada’, a Tamworth band featuring international artist Mark Atkins, the country/blues outfit ‘Mountain Misfits’, soft rock and pop band ‘The Unsullied’ and rock band ‘Whitewater’.

Ms McKenna grew up in Bellingen but is now based in Coffs Harbour.

She plays contemporary, folk and popular cover songs with some originals.

Ms McKenna said, “It will be really exciting to play at a unique venue such as the Lowanna station with such talented musicians.”

Mr Peterson said, “I’m being an entrepreneur in a way, without any money involved.”

He hopes the healing power of music will result in the event being a much-needed coming together of communities after the past year’s traumatic events affecting the people in the area.

The affordable entry cost is $10 and the Ulong Hall Committee will run a sausage sizzle with soft drinks also on sale.

There will be marquees provided for shelter if needed.

Patrons should bring their own other beverages, snacks and a chair.

The event runs from 3:00pm to 10:00pm.

Mr Peterson said, “If this kicks off, I’m planning to hold annual events in early April at Ulong with more than music and another at Lowanna in November.

“It’ll be affordable and fun and it will be somewhere people can go to be proud of their community.”

By Andrew VIVIAN