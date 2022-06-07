Music Society Season Begins With Coffs Harbour’s Adam Herd

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ADAM Herd kicks off the Coffs Harbour Music Society’s new season on June 17 with a program that casts a wistful eye at autumn around the world.

Geographically grouped, Adam’s program takes the audience on an autumnal journey around the world, beginning with Finland, through to the UK, United States and Europe.

Hailing from Coffs Harbour, Adam has won piano competitions in Finland and Australia and his debut album, ‘From Shadows’, was awarded five stars by Fine Music magazine.

He has travelled to South America, Great Britain, and Europe in his quest to master his craft.

The season continues a fortnight later on July 1 with ‘Through all Nature to Eternity’, featuring Lior and Tinalley String Quartet, presented through Musica Viva, with the assistance of Coffs Harbour City Council.

Lior is renowned for his beautiful voice and diverse musical interests, and according to Society President Liz Jamison, the performance promises to provide an eclectic experience from Ravel, Dvorak, through to Lior’s own compositions.

The spring season commences on 14 October with Trio Shoshin, comprising Amber Davis on violin, Liz Neville on cello and Bernadette Harvey on piano, presenting ‘music for the romantic soul’.

Ms Davis and Ms Neville have relocated locally after illustrious careers with some of the world’s leading orchestras including the London Symphony Orchestra, the ACO and the SSO.

Ms Harvey, who won the ABC’s prestigious Young Performer of the Year award in 1987, tours extensively both in Australia and overseas and was awarded the Centenary Medal in 2000 for her contribution to Australian music.

On November 4, Daniel Rojas and Ensemble Apex Strings will present the classically flavoured music of Latin American composers including Rojas, Rodriguez and Piazzolla, in conjunction with Musica Viva.

The final recital is on December 2, with Bernadette Harvey returning as a piano soloist.

Ms Jamison said, “I look forward to seeing the audience’s faces throughout this year’s programme.

“I am sure that even if you forget to bring a smile with you, I am certain you will be taking it away at evening’s end.”

Adam Herd’s concert is on June 17 at 7:30pm in Lecture Theatre D, the Coffs Harbour Education Campus.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite, by calling 0466985652, or at https//coffsmusicsociety.com.au.

By Andrew VIVIAN