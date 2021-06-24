MusicNSW appoints new Regional Music Officer for the Mid North Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MUSICNSW has announced one of the most significant regional music development efforts ever undertaken in NSW, with the appointment of seven Regional Music Officers (RMOs) across the state.

These local music champions are brokers within their regions on behalf of MusicNSW.

After a successful pilot that began in the state’s south in 2019, the program now extends up through the Central West, Mid North Coast, North West and Northern Rivers regions, significantly expanding the organisation’s reach across the state.

Already embedded in their communities, RMOs host networking events, conduct surveys and censuses, and facilitate communication and collaboration between artists, venues, industry professionals and councils.

MusicNSW welcomes Ali Buckley as the new Regional Music Officer for the Mid North Coast region which takes in Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and surrounds.

Ali said, “I am honoured to be the new Regional Music Officer for the Mid North Coast.

“It feels like the perfect time to connect artists, venues and industry and support a collaborative effort to grow the music industry across the Mid North Coast.

“I look forward to creating sustainable career pathways for artists, sharing industry resources, delivering professional development workshops and networking events, and linking regional touring networks across NSW.”

MusicNSW’s Managing Director Emily Collins stated, “Regional NSW is brimming with world-class talent and opportunities for industry growth.

“We’re thrilled to be able to employ local experts to help drive the development of their regional communities, and highlight the exceptional work already being done.

“It’s an exciting time for music in NSW.”

This latest expansion would not be possible without the investment and support of Create NSW, and it serves as an acknowledgement of both the critical importance of music to regional communities and economies, and of regional music to the broader music ecosystem.

If you make or work in music and you live in or around the Mid North Coast, join the facebook group, say g’day to your RMO, and stay up to date with everything going on.

Music lovers in Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and surrounds can join the Facebook group: MusicNSW: Mid North Coast.