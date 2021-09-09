Muttonbird Island Walking Track Opens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE new walking track at Muttonbird Island opened last week to the delight of locals who enjoy walking across to the easternmost lookout point on the Island.

The new track, which cost $275,000, opened on Tuesday 31 August, with a steady flow of walkers immediately enjoying the stunning views from the top of the iconic landmark.



The elevated track means the Shearwaters can roam freely across the Island with less interruption from walkers.

The nests can be seen from the side of the track which are burrowed into the ground for protection against the changeable weather conditions.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh welcomed the new track which will benefit locals, tourists and the natural habitat of the shearwaters.

“Muttonbird Island is an iconic part of Coffs Harbour’s Jetty area and the walkway is a popular attraction for locals and tourists alike.

“The new walkway offers better protection of the natural habitat on the island and is a safer surface for people visiting the island.

“Locals were very excited to have the upgrade completed and open in time for the warmer spring weather,” said Mr Singh.

By David WIGLEY