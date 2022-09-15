Myall Coast Emergency Service Update

Foot and Mouth Disease

Farmers are being encouraged to participate in the NSW Government’s largest ever pest management campaign to minimise the risk of Foot and Mouth Disease spreading through feral animal populations if an incursion was to occur.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders is asking landholders to get in touch with Local Land Services about what control programs they can take part in to make the campaign as effective as possible.

“If you’re not already part of a local biosecurity group, Local Land Services can provide advice and also connect you with neighbours to talk about pest management operations that can be done together.

“Local Land Services will also work with public land managers including NSW National Parks and Wildlife Services, Forestry Corporation and Crown Lands to deliver control programs.”

Local Land Services provides specialist advice on pest control techniques and can assist land managers with training, supply of poisoned baits and implementation strategies.

Large Animal Rescue Course

On Saturday 10 September, Booral Rural Fire Brigade hosted the Large Animal Rescue Course.

Joined by several RFS Brigades, SES Units and veterinarians, the group learned quickly that if large animal rescues are not conducted correctly, it can go horribly wrong for both animals and rescuers.

“Please, if you find your animal in need, your neighbour with their tractor might mean well, but please don’t hesitate to call emergency services,” a representative from Booral Rural Fire Brigade said.

The Course’s aim was not only general rescue techniques, but on mud and dam rescue and even a horse float accident scenario, due the large number of horse floats using the Bucketts Way and highways.

Port Stephens SES at Luxembourg

Members from the Port Stephens SES competed at Luxembourg, representing the region in the World Rescue Challenge 2022.

The team competed in the World Rescue Organisation Trauma and Rescue Challenges where they completed complex extrication and complex trauma rescues, competing against the world’s best teams.

Although not placing in the competition, the crew proudly represented the region internationally.

Retired Police Officer Day

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District is holding a Retired Police Officer Day at 1pm on Tuesday 27 September 2022 at Muree Golf Club.

If you are a Retired Police Officer and would like to register your interest, please contact Raymond Terrace Police Station on 4983 7599 and ask to speak to the Administration Office.

Operation Fume

More than 3,100 traffic infringements were issued and 223 people detected drug-driving during a state-wide traffic operation on the weekend.

Operation Fume ran on Friday 9 September and 10 September 2022, targeting drug and alcohol driving offences, and general road compliance across the state.

The high-visibility operation involved officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, supported by general duties officers from local commands.

During the operation, police conducted 11,890 roadside drug tests, resulting in 223 positive drug detections.

Police also conducted 30,744 random breath tests, which resulted in 115 people being charged with PCA offences.

Further, more than 3,100 traffic infringements were issued to drivers, including 640 for speeding, 56 for mobile phone usage, 62 for seatbelt offences and more than 2,340 for other driving offences.