Myall Coast Emergency Services Update

New Fire Danger Ratings

New fire danger ratings have been implemented across New South Wales.

The new Fire Danger Ratings have four levels instead of six – Moderate, High, Extreme and Catastrophic.



When there is minimal risk, Fire Danger Rating signs will be set to ‘No rating’.

This is the white wedge sitting under Moderate.

For each level, there is a specific action

Moderate – plan and prepare.

High – be ready to act.

Extreme – take action now to protect your life and property.

Catastrophic – for your survival, leave bushfire risk areas.

Bushfire Danger Period

The NSW Rural Fire Service reminds residents that the bush fire danger period for the MidCoast LGA has commenced.

Permits are required for anyone planning to light a fire in the open during this time.

Substantial fines and prison terms of up to twelve months may apply to persons found to be in breach of the Rural Fires Act 1997 and its regulations.

To apply for a permit, contact the local NSW RFS Control Centre or Fire and Rescue NSW station.

ID Support

The nation-leading ID Support NSW team is helping save customer information from malicious actors by identifying credentials which have been stolen from personal devices by malicious software (malware) attacks and posted on the dark web.

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said the Department of Customer Service ID Support NSW team was working closely with Cyber Security NSW, the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) and NSW Police to monitor the dark web.

“We are in a war with cyber criminals and in most instances, customers wouldn’t be aware their details had been stolen from their phones or laptops and put on the dark web,” Mr Dominello said.

“This can happen when malware is inadvertently installed on a device after visiting a dodgy website or clicking on an unsafe link.

“We set up ID Support NSW to ensure we could streamline the process to remedy compromised credentials in the instance they had been stolen or misused,” Minister Dominello said.

Where ID Support NSW does find information on the dark web, the team will proactively notify people and work with them to remove the malware, remedy their credentials and protect their information.

By Tara CAMPBELL