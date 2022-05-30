Myall Coast fishers compete in Gibber to Gibber competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Gibber to Gibber Annual Fishing Competition is held each year, with fishing clubs from Bulahdelah, Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens taking turns to host the event.

This year it was Tea Gardens Country Club Fishing Club’s turn.

After two years of not being able to hold this event due to Covid-19, all fishers in attendance were pleased to be able to compete again.

However, numbers were down compared to previous years.

Everyone at the presentation was very enthusiastic and enjoyed the weigh-in, BBQ and presentation at Mungo Brush Rotunda.

Our outstanding fisherperson was Vaughan Dorahy from Tea Gardens Club, who weighed in a number of species.

However it was a Mulloway weighing 20.110kgs, almost as long as Vaughan is tall, which led Tea Gardens to win the competition for this year.

By Heather VAUGHAN