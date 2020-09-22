Myall Coast Radio to hit airwaves soon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE region’s new Myall Coast Radio is set to hit airwaves in the coming months – an idea that president of the station Chris Lock said was an idea four years in the making.



Mr Lock said that the station’s dedicated steering committee has worked tirelessly over the past year to make this dream a reality.

“One of the many challenges that we’ve faced was to raise $60,000 of seed funding to build, furnish and equip two studios with basic electronics, as well as obtain special licenses and insurance,” he said.

“I’m happy to say that this has now been achieved, thanks to our 21 seed funding businesses and more than a dozen individuals, who have fronted the money required to ensure the success of the station, despite these challenging times.”

The station is set to move into its next phase, which involves officially going to air.

It will begin trialling transmissions in the coming weeks, with the aim of sorting out any on-air bugs and streamlining the process before its anticipated launch date of 1 December.

“We anticipate a soft start transmission in October, with our more than 15 presenters being trained at this time,” said Mr Lock.

“The program format has lots of middle of the road music content, local human-interest stories, hourly National and State news with sport bulletins, plus some other interesting features.”

“We also plan to have programs involving our local schools, sporting groups, community and educational groups which are all part of the exciting new media for our community.”

Myall Coast Radio is looking for new members and volunteers.

Those interested can apply online at myallcoastradio.com.au or email admin@myallcoastradio.com.au.

By Ashley CHRYSLER