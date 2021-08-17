Myall Coast residents asked to place bins out the night before

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FROM Monday 16 August, MidCoast Council is asking Myall Coast residents to place their bins out on the kerb the night before their collection day to support COVID safe practices.

“Our regular kerbside bin collections are continuing as normal however trucks will starting their runs at varied times from next week,” explained MidCoast Council’s General Manager, Adrian Panuccio.

“This staggered approach helps to provide separation of workers at the depot, rather than everyone coming in at once.

“It’s a small change but it makes a big difference in ensuring the safety of all workers in these uncertain times