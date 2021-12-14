Myall Coast students come together for Year 7 Orientation at BCS Myall Coast Myall Coast by News Of The Area - Modern Media - December 14, 2021 Jack Murray (Year 6), Jessica Amos (Year 7 Advisor) and a student from another school. ON Wednesday 1 December Bulahdelah Central School welcomed incoming Year 7 students for Orientation Day. 48 students attended, including seventeen from Tea Gardens, six from Booral, one from Bungwahl and one from St Josephs. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – [email protected] The day started with some interactive activities which gave the students a cha nce to get to know each other. This was followed by some fun lessons in Geography, Art and PDHPE (Personal Development, Health and; Physical Education). “After a sausage sizzle for lunch and some time to play games the students were given their welcome packs for next year. “We look forward to seeing them all next year. “A special thanks to those who helped on the day,” said BCS Year 7 Advisors James Vriesinga and Jessica Amos. Attachment 2 6819 Front Main: Tara Smith (Teacher), various students from other schools Attachment 3 6847 LtoR: Student from other school, Salome Reitsma, Lasey Baggins -Cupitt, Nikita Wheaton Teacher Tara Smith with various students from other schools. A student from other school, Salome Reitsma, Lasey Baggins-Cupitt and Nikita Wheaton.