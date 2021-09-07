Myall Coast Veterans Golf Results

MYALL Coast Vets. 2/09/2021. Stableford

A Grade

1. Clemo Clemens 38 c/b
2. Greg Blyton 38
3. Breton Gibbs 37
4. Graeme Bramley 36 c/b
5. Oswald Wood 36 c/b

B Grade

1. Larry Campton 45
2. Richard Kemp 40 c/b
3. Kevin Marr 40
4. Rob Simmons 39
5. John Reynolds 38

C Grade

1. Graham Benson 37 c/b
2. Gordon Morrison 37
3. Michael Ross36 c/b
4. Michael Talty 36
5. Frank Murphy

Balls To. A. 30 B. 32 C. 30 c/b

 

By Tony SMITH

