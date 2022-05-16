Myall Coast Vets

MYALL Coast Vets.

12 May 2022.

Stroke.

1st Round 2022 Championships

Leaders Gross:

A. Jim Rutter 79.
B. Stephen McDermott 90.
C. John Forrest 103.

A Grade

1. Peter Bernardin 71
2. Peter Nealon 72
3. Peter Gurney 74 c/b
4. Lyle Hudson 74

B Grade

1. Stephen McDermott 66
2. Colin Bell 70 c/b
3. Len Eardley 70
4. Tony Smith 72 c/b

C Grade

1. John Forrest 74 c/b
2. Noel Quince 74
3. Dave Thompson 75
4. Hugh O’Doherty 76

Balls To:

A. 77 c/c
B. 76
C. 80

 

By Tony SMITH

