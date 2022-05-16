Myall Coast Vets Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 16, 2022 MYALL Coast Vets. 12 May 2022. Stroke. 1st Round 2022 Championships Leaders Gross: A. Jim Rutter 79. B. Stephen McDermott 90. C. John Forrest 103. A Grade 1. Peter Bernardin 71 2. Peter Nealon 72 3. Peter Gurney 74 c/b 4. Lyle Hudson 74 B Grade 1. Stephen McDermott 66 2. Colin Bell 70 c/b 3. Len Eardley 70 4. Tony Smith 72 c/b C Grade 1. John Forrest 74 c/b 2. Noel Quince 74 3. Dave Thompson 75 4. Hugh O’Doherty 76 Balls To: A. 77 c/c B. 76 C. 80 By Tony SMITH