MYALL Coast Vets.

30 June 2022.

Stableford- Monthly Medal.

A Grade
1. Ross Weightman 42 Medal.
2. Colin Clinch 38 c/b88
3. Errol Chivers 38 c/b
4. James Warren 38 c/b
5. Jim Rutter 38 c/b

B Grade
1. Dave Thompson 47 Medal.
2. Bill Hart 40
3. Kenneth Hudson 38
4. Kevin Marr 37 c/b
5. Martin Robinson 37 c/b

C Grade
1. Geoff Crockett 39 Medal
2. Chris Barrett 38 c/b
3. Barry Hall 38
4. Robert Reid 37
5. Tommy Curran 36

NTP

10th
A. Jay, Tony
B. Thompson, Dave
C. Haynes, Owen

16th
A. Jay, Tony

Balls To:
A. 34 c/b
B. 34 c/b
C. 30 c/b

By Tony SMITH

