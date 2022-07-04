Myall Coast Vets MidCoast LGA (overall news) by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 4, 2022 MYALL Coast Vets. 30 June 2022. Stableford- Monthly Medal. A Grade 1. Ross Weightman 42 Medal. 2. Colin Clinch 38 c/b88 3. Errol Chivers 38 c/b 4. James Warren 38 c/b 5. Jim Rutter 38 c/b B Grade 1. Dave Thompson 47 Medal. 2. Bill Hart 40 3. Kenneth Hudson 38 4. Kevin Marr 37 c/b 5. Martin Robinson 37 c/b C Grade 1. Geoff Crockett 39 Medal 2. Chris Barrett 38 c/b 3. Barry Hall 38 4. Robert Reid 37 5. Tommy Curran 36 NTP 10th A. Jay, Tony B. Thompson, Dave C. Haynes, Owen 16th A. Jay, Tony Balls To: A. 34 c/b B. 34 c/b C. 30 c/b By Tony SMITH