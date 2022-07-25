Myall Coast Vets Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 25, 2022 MYALL Coast Vets 21 July Stableford. A Grade 1. John Lashwood 36 c/b 2. Breton Gibbs 36 3. Peter Nealon 35 4. Michael Campbell 34 5. Matthew Watts 33 c/b B Grade 1. Alan Crittenden 40 2. Frank Ziebell 36 c/b 3. Glenn Byrnes 36 4. Denis Hainsworth 35 5. Bill Vandenberg 34 c/b C Grade 1. Brian A Johnson 41 2. Michael Ritchie 36 c/b 3. Lloyd Smith 36 c/b 4. Kevin Durham 36 5. Alan Barnes 35 c/b NTP 10th: A. Nealon, Peter B. Amos, Colin C. Ross, Michael 16th: A. Clarke, Tony Balls To: A. 26 B. 31 c/b C. 26 c/b