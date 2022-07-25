Myall Coast Vets

MYALL Coast Vets 21 July Stableford.

A Grade
1. John Lashwood 36 c/b
2. Breton Gibbs 36
3. Peter Nealon 35
4. Michael Campbell 34
5. Matthew Watts 33 c/b

B Grade
1. Alan Crittenden 40
2. Frank Ziebell 36 c/b
3. Glenn Byrnes 36
4. Denis Hainsworth 35
5. Bill Vandenberg 34 c/b

C Grade
1. Brian A Johnson 41
2. Michael Ritchie 36 c/b
3. Lloyd Smith 36 c/b
4. Kevin Durham 36
5. Alan Barnes 35 c/b

NTP

10th:
A. Nealon, Peter
B. Amos, Colin
C. Ross, Michael

16th:
A. Clarke, Tony

Balls To:
A. 26
B. 31 c/b
C. 26 c/b

