Myall Coast Vets Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 8, 2021 MYALL Coast Vets. 3/06/2021. Stableford. A Grade 1. Denis Downie 37 c/b 2. Bob Peters 37 3. Andrew Watson 34 4. Doug Allen 33 c/b 5. Ross Clissold 33 c/b B Grade 1. Colin Nicholson 38 2. Martin Robinson 35 c/b 3. Keith Hudson 35 4. Tony Smith 34 c/b 5. Stuart McLeod 34 C Grade 1. Graham Benson 38 2. Alan Townsend 33 3. Peter Ham 32 c/b 4. John Stephens 32 5. Frank Murphy 31 NTP. 10th. 16th. Downie, Denis A. Williams, Bob Hudson, Keith B. Wood, Oswald Benson, Graham Balls To. A. 30 c/b B. 30 c/b C. 26 c/b By Tony SMITH