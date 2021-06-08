Myall Coast Vets

MYALL Coast Vets.

3/06/2021.

Stableford.

A Grade

1. Denis Downie 37 c/b

2. Bob Peters 37

3. Andrew Watson 34

4. Doug Allen 33 c/b

5. Ross Clissold 33 c/b

B Grade

1. Colin Nicholson 38

2. Martin Robinson 35 c/b

3. Keith Hudson 35

4. Tony Smith 34 c/b

5. Stuart McLeod 34

C Grade

1. Graham Benson 38

2. Alan Townsend 33

3. Peter Ham 32 c/b

4. John Stephens 32

5. Frank Murphy 31

NTP.

 

10th.                                   16th.

  1. Downie, Denis            A. Williams, Bob
  2. Hudson, Keith             B. Wood, Oswald
  3. Benson, Graham

 

Balls To.  A. 30 c/b    B. 30 c/b     C. 26 c/b

 

By Tony SMITH

