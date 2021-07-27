Myall Coast Vets

MYALL Coast Vets.

22/07/2021.

Stableford.

A Grade

1. Paul Ibbetson 36
2. Alan Gleeson 33
3. Fred Sparksman 32 c/b
4. Mark Hill 32
5. Ian Peachey 31

B Grade

1. Lyle Hudson 37
2. Len Eardley 36
3. Tony Smith 34 c/b
4. Oswald Wood 34
5. Colin Rapley 33 c/b

C Grade

1. Iain Baker 37
2. Gordon Morrison 36
3. Len Gough 34 c/b
4. David Charters 34
5. Alan Townsend 32

NTP:

10th: B. Brydon, Grahame

16th: A. Weightman, Ross, B. Jokantas, John

Balls To:

A. 27

B. 29

C. 26

