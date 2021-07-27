Myall Coast Vets Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 27, 2021 MYALL Coast Vets. 22/07/2021. Stableford. A Grade 1. Paul Ibbetson 36 2. Alan Gleeson 33 3. Fred Sparksman 32 c/b 4. Mark Hill 32 5. Ian Peachey 31 B Grade 1. Lyle Hudson 37 2. Len Eardley 36 3. Tony Smith 34 c/b 4. Oswald Wood 34 5. Colin Rapley 33 c/b C Grade 1. Iain Baker 37 2. Gordon Morrison 36 3. Len Gough 34 c/b 4. David Charters 34 5. Alan Townsend 32 NTP: 10th: B. Brydon, Grahame 16th: A. Weightman, Ross, B. Jokantas, John Balls To: A. 27 B. 29 C. 26