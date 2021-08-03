Myall Coast Vets Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 3, 2021 RESULTS of the Monthly Mug Competition. Myall Coast Vets. 29/07/2021. Monthly Mug. A Grade 1. Terry Freeland 72 2. Alan Gleeson 73 3. Bob Peters 74 c/b 4. Richard Booth 74 c/b 5. Ross Clissold 74 c/b B Grade 1. Clemo Clemens 69 2. Len Eardley 72 3. David Candy 73 C/b 4. Tony Smith 73 c/cb 5. Bob Liubinskas 73 C Grade 1. Kevin Durham 72 2. Robert Reid 77 3. Chris Barrett 78 c/b 4. David Bruce 78 5. Alan Townsend 79 c/b NTP 10th: A Weeks, Greg B Forte, Mike C Pollack, Ronald Balls To A. 83 B. 78 c/b C. 87 c/b By Tony SMITH