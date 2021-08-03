Myall Coast Vets

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

RESULTS of the Monthly Mug Competition.

Myall Coast Vets.

29/07/2021.

Monthly Mug.

A Grade

1. Terry Freeland 72
2. Alan Gleeson 73
3. Bob Peters 74 c/b
4. Richard Booth 74 c/b
5. Ross Clissold 74 c/b

B Grade

1. Clemo Clemens 69
2. Len Eardley 72
3. David Candy 73 C/b
4. Tony Smith 73 c/cb
5. Bob Liubinskas 73

C Grade

1. Kevin Durham 72
2. Robert Reid 77
3. Chris Barrett 78 c/b
4. David Bruce 78
5. Alan Townsend 79 c/b

NTP

10th:

A Weeks, Greg

B Forte, Mike

C Pollack, Ronald

Balls To

A. 83

B. 78 c/b

C. 87 c/b

 

By Tony SMITH

Leave a Reply

Top