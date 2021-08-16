Myall Coast Vets Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 16, 2021 MYALL Coast Vets. 12/08/2021. Stableford. A Grade 1. Lyle Hudson 37 c/b 2. Alan Gleeson 37 3. Jim McDonald 36 c/b 4. Phil Jones 36 c/b 5. Stuart McLeod 36 c/b B Grade 1. Richard Kemp 37 c/b 2. Larry Campton 37 3. Keith Harvey 36 4. Andrew Watson 35 c/b 5. 5 Geoff Lambert 35 c/b C Grade 1. John Stephens 39 2. Patrick Nugent 37 3. Des Patfield 35 c/b 4. John McKenzie 35 5. Des Pagett 34 c/b 2BBB Stableford. 1. Keith Harvey & Geoff Lambert 47 2. Graham Illand & Steve Carruthers 46 3. John Stephens & Larry Campton 45 4. Richard Kemp & Ross Clissold 44 c/b Balls to: 43 c/b Balls To: A. 32 c/b, B. 31 c/b, C. 30 By Tony SMITH