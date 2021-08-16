Myall Coast Vets

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

MYALL Coast Vets.

12/08/2021.

Stableford.

A Grade

1. Lyle Hudson 37 c/b
2. Alan Gleeson 37
3. Jim McDonald 36 c/b
4. Phil Jones 36 c/b
5. Stuart McLeod 36 c/b

B Grade

1. Richard Kemp 37 c/b
2. Larry Campton 37
3. Keith Harvey 36
4. Andrew Watson 35 c/b
5. 5 Geoff Lambert 35 c/b

C Grade

1. John Stephens 39
2. Patrick Nugent 37
3. Des Patfield 35 c/b
4. John McKenzie 35
5. Des Pagett 34 c/b

2BBB Stableford.

1. Keith Harvey & Geoff Lambert 47
2. Graham Illand & Steve Carruthers 46
3. John Stephens & Larry Campton 45
4. Richard Kemp & Ross Clissold 44 c/b

Balls to: 43 c/b

Balls To: A. 32 c/b, B. 31 c/b, C. 30

 

By Tony SMITH

Leave a Reply

Top