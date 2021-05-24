Myall Coast Vets Golf Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 24, 2021 RESULTS of the 20 May Golf Competition. Myall Coast Vets 20/05/21. Stroke. Second Round 2021 Championship. A Grade 1. Bob Peters 69 2. James M Slater 70 3. Richard Booth 71 c/b 4. Greg Blyton 71 5. Keith Harrap 72 c/b B Grade 1. Keith Hudson 71 2. Patrick Nugent 72 3. Tony Smith 73 c/b 4. Bill Vandenberg 73 c/b 5. Roger Humphreys 73 c/b C Grade 1. Graham Benson 73 c/b 2. Robert Reid 73 3. John McKenzie 75 c/b 4. Frank Murphy 75 5. Roger Sykes 76 NTP. 10th. 16th. Greg West A. Brett Webber Rob Simmons B. Bill Vandenberg Tom Curran C. John McKenzie Balls To. A. 76 c/b B. 76 c/b C. 81 c/b By Tony SMITH