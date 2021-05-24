Myall Coast Vets Golf

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

RESULTS of the 20 May Golf Competition.

Myall Coast Vets 20/05/21.

Stroke.

Second Round 2021 Championship.

A Grade

1. Bob Peters 69
2. James M Slater 70
3. Richard Booth 71 c/b
4. Greg Blyton 71
5. Keith Harrap 72 c/b

B Grade

1. Keith Hudson 71
2. Patrick Nugent 72
3. Tony Smith 73 c/b
4. Bill Vandenberg 73 c/b
5. Roger Humphreys 73 c/b

C Grade

1. Graham Benson 73 c/b
2. Robert Reid 73
3. John McKenzie 75 c/b
4. Frank Murphy 75
5. Roger Sykes 76

NTP.

 

10th.                                   16th.

  1. Greg West                  A. Brett Webber
  2. Rob Simmons            B. Bill Vandenberg
  3. Tom Curran                C. John McKenzie

 

Balls To.  A. 76 c/b              B. 76 c/b                C. 81 c/b

 

By Tony SMITH

