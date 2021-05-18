Myall Coast Vets Golf Results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 18, 2021 RESULTS of today’s Competition which was the first round of the 2021 Championship. Leaders are Gross. A Grade, Errol Chivers. B Grade, Tony McClure. C Grade, Roger Humphreys. NETT. A Grade, Peter Gurney. B Grade, Colin Rapley. C Grade, Roger Sykes. Myall Coast Vets. 14/05/2021. Stroke. 1st Round Championships. A Grade 1. Jim Rutter 69 2. Peter Gurney 70 3. Phil Collins 71 c/b 4. Tony Ward 71 5. John Lashwood 73 c/b B Grade 1. Tony McClure 69 2. Colin Rapley 74 c/b 3. Martin Robinson 74 c/b 4. Keith Hudson 74 c/b 5. Len Gough 74 c/b C Grade 1. Roger Sykes 70 c/b 2. Graham Illand 70 c/b 3. Roger Humphreys 70 4. Frank Murphy 72 5. John Warne 73 NTP. 10th. 16th. Sattler, Steve A. Bennett, Fred Scott, Darrell B. Rapley, Colin Balls To. A. 76 c/b B. 77 C. 85 c/b By Tony SMITH