Myall Coast Vets Golf Results

RESULTS of today’s Competition which was the first round of the 2021 Championship.

Leaders are Gross.

A Grade, Errol Chivers.

B Grade, Tony McClure.

C Grade, Roger Humphreys.

NETT. A Grade, Peter Gurney. B Grade, Colin Rapley. C Grade, Roger Sykes.

Myall Coast Vets. 14/05/2021. Stroke.

1st Round Championships.

A Grade

1. Jim Rutter 69
2. Peter Gurney 70
3. Phil Collins 71 c/b
4. Tony Ward 71
5. John Lashwood 73 c/b

B Grade

1. Tony McClure 69
2. Colin Rapley 74 c/b
3. Martin Robinson 74 c/b
4. Keith Hudson 74 c/b
5. Len Gough 74 c/b

C Grade

1. Roger Sykes 70 c/b
2. Graham Illand 70 c/b
3. Roger Humphreys 70
4. Frank Murphy 72
5. John Warne 73

NTP.

10th.                                                    16th.

  1. Sattler, Steve                A. Bennett, Fred
  2. Scott, Darrell                 B. Rapley, Colin

Balls To.  A. 76 c/b              B. 77     C. 85 c/b

 

By Tony SMITH

