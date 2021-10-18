Myall Coast Vets Golf Results

MYALL Coast Vets. 15/10/2021. Stableford.

Yamaha Prize Day.

A Grade

1. Colin Clinch 38
2. Rod Brown 37
3. Ian Peachey 37 c/b
4. Peter Gurney 37 c/b
5. John Howse 37

B Grade

1. Bill Vandenberg 38 c/b
2. Colin Rapley 38
3. Ray Iddon 37 c/b
4. Barrie Newton 37 c/b
5. Ian Raine 37

C Grade

1. Des Paget 40
2. Gehad Serhan 37 c/b
3. Des Patfield 36 c/b
4. Steve Carruthers 36
5. Keith Beards 32 c/b

Balls To.  A. 30 c/b              B. 29 c/b                C. 28

 

By Tony SMITH

