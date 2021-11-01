Myall Coast Vets Golf Results

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

MYALL Coast Vets.

28/10/2021.

Stableford.

Monthly Mug.

A Grade
1. Tony Smith 41 c/b
2. Lyle Hudson 41
3. Phil Jones 39
4. Denis Casey 38
5. Terry Freeland 37

B Grade

1. Graham Illand 38
2. Keith Hudson 35 c/b
3. Colin Bell 25 c/b
4. Robert A Ziehlke
5. Les Davies 34 c/b

C Grade

1. Michael Ross 41
2. Hugh O’Doherty 39
3. Keith Harvey 38 c/b
4. Kevin Durham 38
5. Neil Clifton 35 c/b

NTP.

10th.                                                    16th.

  1. Col Amos                                  A. Errol Chivers
  2. Darrell Scott                             B.
  3. C. Frank Murphy

 

Balls To.  A. 33    B. 31 c/b                C. 33 c/b

 

By Tony SMITH

