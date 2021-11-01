Myall Coast Vets Golf Results Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - November 1, 2021 MYALL Coast Vets. 28/10/2021. Stableford. Monthly Mug. A Grade 1. Tony Smith 41 c/b 2. Lyle Hudson 41 3. Phil Jones 39 4. Denis Casey 38 5. Terry Freeland 37 B Grade 1. Graham Illand 38 2. Keith Hudson 35 c/b 3. Colin Bell 25 c/b 4. Robert A Ziehlke 5. Les Davies 34 c/b C Grade 1. Michael Ross 41 2. Hugh O’Doherty 39 3. Keith Harvey 38 c/b 4. Kevin Durham 38 5. Neil Clifton 35 c/b NTP. 10th. 16th. Col Amos A. Errol Chivers Darrell Scott B. C. Frank Murphy Balls To. A. 33 B. 31 c/b C. 33 c/b By Tony SMITH