Myall Coast volunteer groups get early Christmas present with grant funding

MORE than 50 local volunteer groups have been successful in receiving funding under the Volunteer Grants 2021 program.

Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie paid tribute to the recipients before Christmas, many of whom were volunteering their time over the holidays.



“We’re indebted to our volunteers, whose generosity and dedication keep our communities together and encapsulate the spirit of Christmas,” Dr Gillespie said.

“These grants are to recognise and thank our Rural Fire Service brigades and Surf Life Saving Clubs, community sporting bodies, P&C associations, rotary and lions clubs, community arts and festival committees and local show societies.

“It’s a special Christmas for many of us who have been separated from family and friends in recent months.

“I hope we all have a chance to relax with those we love and enjoy the blessings of the festive season.”

Successful local Volunteer Grants 2021 recipients include the Stroud & District Country Club ($4000 grant), the Stroud International Brick and Rolling Pin Throwing Committee Inc ($1900), Bulahdelah Rural Fire Brigade ($2000), CWA Bulahdelah ($2000), Rural Fire Service Karuah ($2500) and Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Meals on Wheels ($2500).