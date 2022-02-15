Myall Community Art and Craft Centre welcomes new residents to connect to their community through craft.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KERRIE Croaker, President of the Myall Community Art and Craft Centre at Tea Gardens, would like to welcome all new residents to our beautiful area.

“If you are wanting to meet new people and make new lifelong friends then please come along to our fantastic centre,” Kerrie said.



The centre is open five days a week from 10am to 4pm for group classes, with the shop open seven days a week.

The centre is situated at 245 Myall Road, Tea Gardens (oopposite the swimming pool).

There is something different happening every day, including art, spinning/weaving, framing, sewing, mosaics, leather work, wood turning and lead lighting.

A full list of group classes on offer is available at https://myallartandcraft.com.au/.

“We also offer our shop facilities to members for selling your craft items that you have made yourself,” said Kerrie.

“It’s a great feeling when you realise someone is willing to spend money and buy one of your items.

“You don’t need to have your own equipment to join one or more of our groups and whilst we do not have professional teachers, every member of each group is more than willing to teach and show new members a new craft.

“Come along and learn a new craft and make new friends, we all look forward to welcoming you as a member of our community,” said Kerrie.