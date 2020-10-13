Myall Lake Matters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SCHOOL holidays ended well with visitors up 20% from the same time last year according to the wonderful volunteers at the Tea Gardens Visitor Information Centre.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Local shops, restaurants and clubs, such as the new Seagrass Café on Marine Drive, Tea Gardens, benefited with many reporting an upsurge in visitors, which is also creating new jobs around the area.

Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to uphold COVID safe practices, including checking in and adhering to public space and number restrictions to prevent further lockdowns.

Handsewn masks can be purchased locally, including from Boomerang Bags who last week presented a cheque for $500 to the Pindimar – Tea Gardens Rural Fire Service.

The Rural Fire Service (RFS) continues to be busy, improving community safety, conducting hazard reduction works at Karuah on 11 October, with more planned in the area.

Nearby residents will be informed directly and are advised to keep doors and windows closed, cover outdoor furniture and trampolines, retract pool covers, remove washing from clothes line, and to stay inside if suffering from asthma or a lung condition.

For further information, contact the Lower Hunter RFS on 4015 0000 between 9am and 5pm weekdays or access www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

The NSW RFS is also running a program called AIDER (Assist Infirm, Disabled and Elderly Residents) to provide a free one-off domestic service for vulnerable people to reduce fire risk around their homes.

RFS members will attend homes in bush fire prone areas to thin out and remove dead vegetation to help reduce bushfire hazards.

For further information call 02 8741 4955 or email aider@rfs.nsw.gov.au.

Local calamity reigned when Coles shut down last Friday due to a nationwide technical problem, reopening Saturday morning.

Coles thanked shoppers for their patience, many who left their trolley and baskets at the check-out.

There have been calmer matters at sea where river and beach waters have been crystal clear, warming up for a swim, fishing or a sunset cruise on the Tea Gardens ferry, back on from Wednesday 14 October.

Bookings are essential so call Teresa on 0412 682 117 or book online at https://portstephensferryservice.com.au and BYO fish and chips.

While out, participate in the Aussie Backyard Bird Count running the week 19 to 25 October.

Register as a counter online at https://aussiebirdcount.org.au

The #AussieBirdCount is a great way to get to know birds and to count them that week over 20 minute periods.

The count data is collated to assist Birdlife Australia with understanding more about the birds that live where people live.

Happy counting.

By Sandra MURRAY