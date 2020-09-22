Myall Lake Matters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Top of the list is the recently renewed Myall River Art Walk (or bike ride) now featuring 37 unique works.

Starting from the Sea Eagle nest opposite the pelican topped police station, the walk winds along the river past TG Hotel’s pelican mural, down to the rustic “River Relic” sculpture, past the school’s ANZAC mural, over the Singing Bridge, ending up at the steel “Petrel Wall” overlooking Bennetts Beach.

Maps are available from the Tea Gardens Galleries in the Gardens.

Also the Tea Gardens Visitor Information Centre reports that the 5km beachside Michael Rowe Memorial Walk is now at its best native flowering – drop in for information.

Lions BBQs are back on (with approved COVID safety plan) and rumour has it that they will be an ongoing affair so stay posted to support upcoming events.

The Lions Club is also running a (safe and secure) online raffle with first prize being a model fishing boat and a BCF gift voucher: to be on display at the Myall River Bakery, Marine Drive.

Tickets start at $2.00 and can be purchased safely online at RaffleLink and the winner will be notified in time for Christmas.

Also at Woody’s last weekend was the Myall Koala and Environment Group providing free “koala food” native trees.

Richard Streamer, Jill Madden, Ian Morphett and the other friendly volunteers all assured News Of The Area that the free seedlings are Parramatta Red Gums (growing up to 6m eventually) which koalas absolutely love to eat: remember to report all koala sightings to 4997 0878.

Coming up, locals can help beautify the gardens around the Hawks Nest community hall with a MidCoast Council safety induction being held onsite on 29 September at 10am: contact Jeanette Hart through the FB Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Community Noticeboard.

Out on the river, and the Myall Lakes Aquatic Club is supporting a major wharf reconstruction at Engel’s Reach landing to help provide and maintain facilities for the boating public within the Myall Lakes National Park – stay posted for updates.

Out at sea, the TGHNSLC summer season starts on Saturday 26 September and Nippers start 11 October, and both new and returning members are very welcome: contact Nic Young, president.tghnslsc@gmail.com or 0438 347 930.

Inland at Stroud last Saturday, locals paid tribute to rugby league legend and community supporter, Simon Chappell who, at 54 years of age, played his last game against local rivals, Dungog – best wishes in retirement.

This Saturday, the Stroud Community Lodge will host a “community drive-by” giving locals a chance to decorate their cars or bikes (or horses) to parade past the seniors living in the Stroud Community Lodge.

It is a great fun community moment to be involved in, so start decorating for Saturday 26 September from 11am starting at the swimming pool car park.

Finally to the stars and local astronomer Stephen MacMahon is now providing regular updates on the night sky, sharing insights and amazing pictures on his FB “Astronomy Corner”.

This week the constellation of Aquarius, the water carrier, rises possibly heralding the dawn of the legendary “Age of Aquarius” from 21 December 2020, just in time for Christmas.

Stay safe.

By Sandra MURRAY