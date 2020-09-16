Myall Lakes Aquatic Club donates funding to improve wharf safety and access

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Myall Lakes Aquatic Club is donating $4235 to remove the leaning poles from the Tea Gardens public wharf, recently named “Ability”.



The upgrade of the floating wharf with new rear supporting poles has resulted in the front leaning poles being no longer required.

“The removal of the poles will improve the safety and accessibility of this popular public wharf,” stated Vice Commodore Kerry (Mac) McIntosh who has been a member of the Myall Lakes Aquatic Club for over 20 years.

The Myall Lakes Aquatic Club dates back to 1970 and currently has around 140 members.

As well as having safe social fun on the local waterways, the Club lobbies government and sources funding to help maintain marine infrastructure throughout the Myall Lakes system.

“One of our objectives is to improve the mooring ability of the wharves as well as maintaining the public moorings throughout the Myall Lake System,” said Paul Bendy, the Club Treasurer.

The removal work will be completed by a professional dive team who will clear the leaning poles right down the seabed.

The poles will then be reutilised by NSW Parks and Wildlife in the Myall Lakes National Park.

Paul affirmed that, “The Club has a great relationship with NSW Parks and Wildlife. This is another time we will work together to help provide and maintain facilities for the boating public within the Myall Lakes National Park.”

The club’s website has useful updates about the Myall Lakes, including regular bulletins, maps and the information about the 25 public mooring locations.

For more information or to join the Club, contact Vice Commodore Kerry (Mac) McIntosh on 02 4997 1597, email vicecommodore@mlac.org.au or go to http://www.mlac.org.au.

By Sandra MURRAY