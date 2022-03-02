Myall Lakes welcomes eighteen new graduate nurses and midwives to the area

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EIGHTEEN graduate nurses and midwives will start work in Myall Lakes this year.

Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead thanked the graduates, many of whom are commencing in the Hunter New England Local Health District this month, having already contributed to the COVID-19 workforce response as students.



“Over the past few months, many of these nurses have been hard at work in our District’s vaccination and testing clinics.

“They have done an exceptional job and we are so thankful for their ongoing commitment to our community,” Mr Bromhead said.

The nurses and midwives will commence in the Myall Lakes electorate and will be based at local hospitals and mental health services.

Around the State, more than 2,800 graduate nurses and midwives will start work in 130 NSW public hospitals and health facilities this year in a major boost for the NSW health system.

Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said more than 40 per cent of the graduates will be working in rural and regional areas of NSW.

“Around 1,200 of these fantastic new graduate nurses and midwives will soon be working on the frontline in our regional emergency departments, maternity wards and community teams, making a huge difference in the bush

“These graduates join us at an incredibly challenging time.

We thank them, and all of our nurses, for their contributions to support the health system and the people of NSW,” Mrs Taylor said.

Throughout their first year, graduates are provided with opportunities in a variety of clinical settings to ensure they gain a range of experience and consolidate skills and knowledge developed whilst at university.

Between 2012 and 2021, the nursing workforce and midwifery workforce in NSW increased by 9,599 full-time equivalent (FTE) staff, or 23 percent, to 51, 794 FTE.

The NSW Government is also investing a further 5000 nurses and midwives from 2019-2022 under a record $2.8 billion boost to frontline staff.

Currently, there are more nurses and midwives in NSW public hospitals than at any other time in history.

By Tara CAMPBELL