Myall Masters are Back in the Pool

AFTER Covid stoppages and winter break, Myall Masters Swimming Club is once again back in training.

“Our season commenced on Monday 11 October,” said Chris Dunning, Publicity Officer for Myall Masters. “The cold and rainy evening didn’t deter a healthy attendance of very keen swimmers.

“Now a month on, swimming sessions continue to be well attended by a very enthusiastic group of club members.”

Myall Masters would like to extend its thanks and congratulations to Sharon Taylor who is now a qualified Masters Coach.

Sharon studied online over the winter months, successfully completing the Masters Swimming Australia National Coaching Accreditation Course.

“Our club members are already reaping the benefits of the experience and knowledge Sharon has gained from this course.

“Sharon’s sessions are creative and interesting and always give a great work out!” Chris said.

The Myall Masters continue to meet every Monday evening 4.45pm – 6.45pm, Wednesday morning 8.30am – 9.30am and Friday evenings 5.00pm – 6.00pm.