Myall Masters celebrates another successful year with presentation night

ON Monday 19 April 2021, Myall Masters Swimming Club had the opportunity to celebrate another brilliant year with their annual presentation dinner at Tillermans Restaurant.

“With Covid interrupting the format of our Dinner Presentation last year, it was wonderful to celebrate the end of our season at a lovely venue with great hospitality and fine food.

“Thank you to Kerrie and Peter Hodges along with their staff who catered for the 50 club members and partners,” said Chris Dunning of the Myall Masters Swimming Club.



Member of the Year was awarded to Trevor Shorten, a long-standing member of the Myall Masters.

“He is a very hands on member, who is willingly available to help out with everything.

“He has a positive influence on the club and has inspired and encouraged members for the last thirteen years,” Chris said.

The Swimmer Achievement Award was presented to Leigh Wood.

“Leigh has demonstrated a high level of perseverance and commitment to training and has shown improvement in her technique and skills and whilst participated in various swim meets this season.

“She has helped out with classes, volunteering her time with yoga stretching,” said Chris.

This year’s Achievement Award was attained by Stephen Bergen.

“Steve has been a member for 2 years and participates enthusiastically, with determination and a positive attitude in all training sessions, Steve is always willing to learn and improve,” spoke Chris.

The club extends their thanks to Social Secretary, Kerry Patterson for organising a successful and social night.

Chris told News Of The Area, “In general, this year’s training sessions were very well attended.

“We also had an influx of fifteen new members.

“At the recent AGM held Wednesday 21 April 2021 all office bearers were re-elected under the guidance of Club President Leon Bobako.”

For further information regarding Myall Masters contact Leon Bobako, 0438337349 or Club Secretary Ann O’Brien, 0428402931.

By Tara CAMPBELL