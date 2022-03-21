Myall Masters Cessnock Meet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RESULTS from Cessnock Swim Meet 19 March 2022.

Five Myall Masters members attended the swim meet with the first plunge into a 50m pool since 2019.

They were all a bit shell shocked after training in our 25m Tea Gardens pool all season.

Although we had a small team in numbers, Myall Masters amassed enough points from our swim to overhaul many clubs throughout the State.

Myall Masters came 8th out of 25 clubs.

Club members Adrian Reynolds and Leon Bobako were invited to officiate at the meet.

Linda Stubbs had a very strong swim in the 800m to improve her time by 43 seconds and confirmed her ability as a strong distance swimmer.

Chris Lock in the 80 to 84 showed his dominance in the Backstroke events.

Results for the Meet.

Christine Sefton: W 50-54yrs 1st 50m and 100m Breastroke and 50m freestyle.

Linda Stubbs: W 55-59yrs 1st 800m and 100 f/s and 50m Brst.

Doug Gillespie: M 65- 69yrs 1st 50m Brst, 3rd 100m F/s and 4th 50m F/s.

Leon Bobako: 70-74yrs 1st 50m and 100m Brst and 50m B/fly.

Chris Lock: 80-84yrs 1st 50m, 100m and 200m Bk/s.

The team had a well deserved coffee at Maccas after the Meet.

Myall Masters will have a display that can be viewed at the upcoming Hawks Nest Life and Reconnect Seniors Expo Saturday 2 April 2022.

By Christine DUNNING