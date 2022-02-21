Myall Masters Swimming Carnival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Saturday 12 February, fun, fitness and friendship prevailed when Myall Masters Swim Club again hosted what has become a highlight of the NSW Masters Swimming Calendar.

Our very popular and competitive swimming carnival attracted teams from the Sydney Metropolitan and Greater Sydney Region, the Central Coast, the Hunter Region, as far north as The Clarence River and as far south as Oak Flats.

The ages of the competitors ranged from 22 years old to 90 years young.

This year 24 clubs participated in our carnival.

Of the 135 competitors who participated in the carnival, Myall Masters had a strong and enthusiastic contingent of 17 members.

All Myall Swimmers performed admirably on the day, with many boasting swims of personal bests.

Some notable and outstanding results of our local competitors include Leon Bobako who finished overall 1st in the Men’s 70-74 yrs competing in 25m breaststroke, 25m butterfly, 25m and 50m freestyle and attaining all 1sts in these four events.

Luke Rochester our youngest member, finished overall 1st in the Men’s 18-24 yrs with 1st places in 25m breaststroke and 25m and 50m freestyle and Christine Sefton finished overall 1st in the Women’s 50-55yrs with all firsts in 200m and 25m freestyle and 25m and 50m breaststroke events.

As usual, the 4x 50m Freestyle Relays (Men’s, Women’s and Mixed Relays) were all hotly contested with Myall Masters blitzing the pool to win each of these events in their combined age categories.

Thanks to the team effort of the Myall competitors, Myall Masters Club won the carnival with 554 points. Second place went to Port Macquarie with 487 points, closely followed by Warringah achieving 472 points.

Apart from the odd shower and at times threatening clouds the weather held out and the water was a perfect race pace temperature.

All participants had a most enjoyable day with visiting participants very appreciative of the Myall Masters hospitality.

Many of these visitors also chose to have an extended weekend in Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest, thus boosting local business recovery.

Thanks must be extended to all the officials who allowed this carnival to run so efficiently.

Also to our friendly members and partners who willingly volunteered their time, before, during and after the carnival.

You helped make this event such a success.

To our Club Captain Steve Rees who had us all organised so no one missed their events, thank you.

The ever-willing Lions Club who supplied all those hamburgers to the hungry competitors at the end of the meet, they were delicious.

Special thanks to Sharon Taylor and our Meet Director/Club President Leon Bobako for all your ongoing efforts.

This year was the first year we were fortunate to have “The Y” organising the pool for us and we would like to thank the staff for their friendly assistance, professionalism and willingness to help.

This event highlights how important our local pool is to our community.

Take a bow Myall Masters on a job well done.

By Christine DUNNING