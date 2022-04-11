0 SHARES Share Tweet

MYALL Masters Swimming Club celebrated the conclusion of the successful summer season with the Club’s Presentation of Awards on Thursday 31 March.

Members filled Tillermans Restaurant to capacity to enjoy a sumptuous two course meal, friendly company of members and partners, and the announcement of award winners.

Club President Leon Bobako welcomed Life Member Rhonda Bobako and Past Presidents Christine Sefton, Peter Kellaway and Chris Lock.

Leon delivered a brief overview of the season’s successes and challenges.

President Leon stated that members appreciated the positive new pool management of ‘The Y’, which provided respite for members not having to install lane ropes and the pool blanket.

The installation of hot water showers was a welcomed addition at the end of training sessions.

The anticipation grew when nominees were presented with certificates for the Encouragement Award.

Diane Perry was announced winner of the 2021/2022 Myall Masters Encouragement Award.

Diane has worked solidly all season trying out new drills and strokes with enthusiasm.

She laps up advice or correction with a thoughtful nod and cheerfully attempts the instruction.

Diane is an inspiration to others in the club.

The major award of Club Member of the Year was met with joyful accolades when the recipient Kerry Patterson was announced.

Kerry has been an active member of Myall Masters for many years and has earnt the respect of club members.

Kerry displays tireless energy and dedication to the club.

Kerry epitomises the ‘’fun, fitness and friendship’’ motto of Masters Swimming.

When not organising social functions Kerry is in the pool improving her swimming technique, working on improving breathing, kicking and endurance.

Members are now planning on how they will keep swimming over the Winter months at Raymond Terrace and Maitland pools.

Myall Masters wishes to acknowledge and congratulate fellow Masters Swimmer, Chris Lock on his outstanding results in the Short Course Swimming Meet recently hosted by Warringah Masters on 3 April 2022 at Warringah Aquatic Centre.

This event attracted 198 swimmers from 20 clubs around the Sydney Metropolitan and NSW regional areas.

Myall Masters sole entrant, Chris Lock competed in four individual backstroke events in the 80-84 age category. Chris took top podium honours in all 4 events and won the 100m backstroke in a new state record. A record that has previously stood for 19 years.

Following these amazing swims Chris is now ranked Number One Nationally in 25m, 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke events for his age category.

On the day, apart from competing, Chris also managed to find time to officiate as one of the Official Starters of the Meet.

A truly inspirational effort.

With such excellent form, Chris is in great stead for the upcoming 2022 Masters Swimming Australian National Championships which will be held 20–24 April at Sydney Olympic Park.

From the small number of Myall Masters individual entrants at this year’s Nationals, Myall Masters will be fielding at least two relay teams and the club always punch above their weight against clubs of less than 50 members.

We wish Chris and fellow Myall Masters participants all the best at the Nationals this month.

Let’s hope all your hard work and efforts in training produce some personal bests for you all!

By Leon BOBAKO