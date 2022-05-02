Myall Masters Swimming Club compete at National Masters competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A SMALL but enthusiastic and talented team of four members represented the Myall Masters Swimming Club at Masters Swimming Australia’s National competition at Sydney Olympic Park between 20 – 23 April.

Chris Lock and Christine Sefton participated most days over the meet with Sharon Taylor and Leon Bobako participating for one day.

From this small group, the results were outstanding.

All four members entered as a team in the Mixed 4 x 50m Freestyle Relay and the Mixed 4 x 50 Medley Relay in the 240 – 279 age bracket and placed a very creditable fifth in both races.

Individually, Christine Sefton, in the Women’s 50 – 54 age group placed fourth in 25m, 50m and 100m breaststroke and 9th in 100m freestyle.

Sharon Taylor, in the Women’s 55-59 age group, placed fourth in the 25m breaststroke and fifth in the 100m Individual Medley.

Along the way, Sharon was able to equal the time that she had swum some 20 years earlier, in the 100m Individual Medley.

Not to be outdone, Leon Bobako, in the Men’s 70-74 age group achieved a Silver Medal, placing second in the 25m breaststroke and fifth in the 50m butterfly.

The star of this amazing team was undoubtedly Chris Lock who medalled in all his nine individual events.

Chris, in the Men’s 80-84 age group placed first in the 25m, 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke as well as the 25m butterfly.

Chris also achieved second in the 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle events, taking home a swag of five Gold and four Silver Medals.

Along the way, Chris broke two Australian National Records, first in the 25m Backstroke and then blitzing the 100m backstroke, shaving two seconds off his own previously held National Record.

This, for Chris, was the biggest haul of medals ever in his swimming career.

Apart from his focused effort on his fitness and preparation, Chris acknowledges that since The Y has been managing Tea Gardens Pool, their continual set up of the pool, with fixed lane ropes and permanent backstroke flags, has allowed him to fine-tune his starts, turns and finishes – which are vital skills to cutting down your race time.

Not only did Chris swim over a three day period but somehow he managed to find time to also work in an official capacity as Chief Timekeeper at the meet.

Chris Lock said, “The atmosphere at Sydney Olympic Park was first class and a wonderful and memorable experience.”

A definite highlight of his swimming career.

By Chris DUNNING