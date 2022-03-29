Myall Park Croquet Club activities in full swing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THERE are a group of locals that are dedicated to their croquet, playing at the Myall Park Croquet Club on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The Myall Park Croquet Club held a General Meeting in February with 21 members attending, the first for almost a year due to Covid-19 restrictions.



Tony Jones told News Of The Area, “The Executive Committee has continued meeting regularly during that time and minutes sent to members via email for information and comment.”

With the relaxation of the Government Covid-19 restrictions, club activities are now back to normal.

On Saturday 2 April the Club will hold a stand at the Seniors Week Expo where they will hold demonstrations of the game of Golf Croquet for anyone to come and try.

On Thursday 7 April the club will hold a Seniors Day for members of the community to come and try the game.

“The Club will hold a Morning Tea for Cancer Research on Monday 2 May, which is being organised by Ella Sansom, who has given her time to raise much needed funds over many years for this great cause.

“All members of the community are cordially invited to bring their donations and maybe hit a croquet ball or two.

“While the club has been unsuccessful in their application for a Community Building Partnership Grant application to help us purchase much needed equipment, we were very happy to receive a payment from the Regional Australia Bank Community Partnership Program.

“We were very sorry to receive the resignation of Patricia Beggs, an executive club member for over fifteen years who has decided to move to the Central Coast for personal reasons.”

The club hopes to see members of the community visit them at the Senior Expo and at the special Seniors Open Day.

