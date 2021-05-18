Myall Park Croquet Club and Tennis Club Members Raise Over $1000 For Calvary Mater

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Myall Park Croquet Club are an active group, they play around three times a week and they also get involved in other activities.

Most recently the Myall Park Croquet Club hosted Ella Sansom’s morning tea to raise funds for the cancer oncology department of the Calvary Mater Newcastle hospital.

Tony Jones of the Myall Park Croquet Club told News Of The Area, “For many years Ella and her willing helpers, Sharon Barwick and Kay Webb, have raised many thousands of dollars for the Cancer Council but COVID-19 stopped her Biggest Morning Tea efforts last year.



“This year, together with some members of the tennis club and the croquet members and guests Ella managed to raise almost $1000 for the hospital,” he said.

While the Cancer Council’s Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea’s official date is May 27 the club got in early and they have donated the funds from this community event directly to the Calvary Mater Hospital in Newcastle where most of the people from the region who need treatment are admitted and cared for.

The Myall Park Croquet Club plays on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8.45am and visitors are welcome to come and learn about the game.

By Marian SAMPSON