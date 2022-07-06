Myall Park Croquet Club’s Cuppa For Cancer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THERE is always something happening at the Myall Park Croquet Club.

In May the Myall Park Croquet Club hosted a Cuppa for Cancer morning tea which was organised by Ella Sansom, Fran Henderson, Sharon Barwick and Kay Web.



Working as a team the ladies managed to raise much needed funds for the Hunter Medical Research Institute (HMRI).

Through hard work and some generous donations from club members, Ella and the team raised well over $1000 for this charity, an effort acknowledged with a certificate from HRMI.

The club also has received a grant of $5000 to assist with the purchase of much needed new lawn mower.

Tony Jones told News Of The Area, “This comes from our application to the Office of Sport, Local Sport Program 2021-2022.

“The Hon. Stuart Ayres MP advised us of our successful application.

“We wish to thank Neil Davy of Myall Engineering for the great new aluminium seats he has provided to replace very old timber ones around the courts.”

Congratulations also go to Mahlah Murphy, the club champion for April and May.

New members are most welcome to come and try the game with some lessons on Thursday mornings at 9.30am.

Call 0406261693 for details.

Playing days are Monday, Wednesday and Saturday mornings at 8.45am.

By Marian SAMPSON’