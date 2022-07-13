Myall River View Club celebrates 25 years

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MYALL River VIEW Club played host to 91 ladies on Friday 9 July, 2022 to celebrate the club’s 25th Birthday.

From starting up in 1997 at Hawks Nest Golf Club, it was a milestone to reach 25 years.



President Rhonda Jurd welcomed the ladies from VIEW Clubs at Nelson Bay, Tilligerry and Raymond Terrace.

Unfortunately VIEW Clubs from Maitland and Cessnock were unable to come owing to flooding in their areas.

Local ladies from the Red Cross, Lions Club, Family Research Group, Probus Clubs, and craft groups attended.

“We started with a welcome to Angie Carroll who is the Zone Councillor for the region of NA01 who spoke of the work VIEW Clubs and The Smith Family do for underprivileged Australian children,” said Cheryl Milburn, Myall River VIEW Club.

The speaker for the lunch was acclaimed local pianist Margaret Rowden, who spoke of her life from a young age.

Margaret learned the piano from the age of five and gradually began working in musical shows.

“As a young girl Margaret worked on IMT as a backing singer for artists and with Graham Kennedy whom she noticed was a recluse then and Bert Newton, whom was popular with the girls.

“But Margaret found TV boring and a lot of time wasted waiting for her time spot,” Cheryl said.

Margaret went to the UK as a young woman and worked her way into musicals, meeting famous people like Dame Joan Sutherland along the way.

She returned to Australia and married and had children but still taught piano and sang in choirs.

Margaret and her husband retired to Tea Gardens but she never gave up her piano teaching and joined The Myall Melodians as their pianist.

To this day Margaret still heads the group, with up to 70 locals attending on a Tuesday evening at The Grange Auditorium.

“Margaret has also played for the U3A choir, and played for shows locally over the years.

“We are lucky to have her,” Cheryl said.

After enjoying lunch the 25 year anniversary cake was cut.

Inaugural Club member Dorothy Thompson, 92, was supposed to cut the cake but unfortunately came down with Covid.

“Dorothy is doing okay and came out of isolation on Sunday,” said Cheryl.

On 20 August Myall River VIEW Club is holding an Antiques day with dolls, homewares, and clothing displays.

There will also be a Fashion Parade by Ella’s of Tea Gardens.

The starting time is 10am and it will be held at The Grange Country Club in the Auditorium.

Morning Tea will be provided with a cost of $15 at the door.

Lucky door prizes are on offer.

Please RSVP to Rhonda on 0439755128 to book in and for catering reasons.

Please park in Spinifex Ave, Tea Gardens.

All funds raised go to The Smith Family towards the VIEW Club’s Learning For Life Australian students.