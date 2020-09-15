Myall River VIEW Club is back together

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Myall River VIEW Club has welcomed back seven of its members at its first committee meeting since activities were suspended due to COVID-19 four months ago.



On the agenda was planning for October’s meeting with members, which they hope to hold as a social lunch at the Winda Woppa park, restrictions and weather permitting.

Though social distancing and restrictions have made it challenging for VIEW Club meetings, members have managed to maintain their connections, through informal events such as online fundraisers and making the effort to stay in touch remotely.

The VIEW Club sponsors children as part of The Smith Family’s Learning for Life program.

Members organised remote raffles and donations to ensure that these students never missed out on the funding they needed for their educations.

“2020 has been one of the most disruptive years in these students’ lives,” said Anne-Louise O’Connor, national president of VIEW.

“It’s a testament to VIEW Clubs everywhere that they remained committed to the education of their sponsored children.”

“VIEW is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary – with the theme of 60 years of strength and support,” she said.

“This message is reflected in the way that VIEW members have remained connected during these unprecedented and challenging times – caring about each other as well as the students they support through The Smith Family.”

VIEW is a leading women’s national organisation, and the largest community supporter of children’s education charity The Smith Family.

The Myall River VIEW Club welcomes new members interested in joining.

Meetings are held the second Friday of each month at the Tea Gardens Hotel, at 11am.

By Ashley CHRYSLER