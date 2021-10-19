Myall River View Club meets again

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT is with great pleasure that we were able to meet again since the opening up of our LGA.

On Friday we met at Hawks Nest Golf Club for our October meeting and lunch.

We held our annual elections and pleased to note we voted in all positions but two, so a wonderful start to the upcoming year.

We had the following presentations to our members:

1. The ‘Making a Difference Award’ was presented to Judy McGavock who is our Vice President and Program Officer for all her hard work in attracting new members, her innovative ideas with table decorations and many interesting outings and speakers.

Judy brings to the club many years of being in VIEW prior to here and being on many positions with VIEW.

2. Presentation of new members badges by Dorothy Thompson and Pam Smith.

3. Presentation of Year Badges by Gene Prigg.

Also Dorothy Thompson helped a friend with a Garage Sale and the friend donated $250 to The Smith Family and the remainder to other charities around town.

The next meeting will be on 12 November at Hawks Nest Golf Club for an 11am arrival with 11.30am start.

The speaker we have engaged will be Jan Winn, a local historian and author, who will talk on the history of Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest and her china painting hobby.

Please call Kris on 0448928558 to book in by 9 November.

By Cheryl MILBURN, VIEW