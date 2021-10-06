Myall U3A Art Group supporting girls’ education in developing countries

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE time has come for the Myall U3A Art Group to, yet again, leap into action.

In keeping with U3A’s emphasis on learning, local art group members have come together in support of ‘8×8 to Educate’, a social enterprise which supports the education of girls in developing nations.



8×8 to Educate was launched in 2018 by 16-year-old artist Katura Halleday.

This extraordinary young lady organises an annual 8×8 to Educate art exhibition, from which 100% of the proceeds go towards funding a scholarship program which provides girls in Mozambique and Tanzania access to an education from Primary School level all the way to the completion of University.

Katura believes that aiding the education of girls in these and other underdeveloped countries ensures that they will ultimately be able to effect significant change within their communities.

Sonja Ridden, Myall U3A art class coordinator, said, “When I met Katura at an art workshop early last year I was so impressed by the enthusiasm, commitment and determination of this young lady, all of 16 years of age at that time, that I immediately felt drawn towards assisting her in achieving her passionate dream.

“When I told the art class about this amazing project, many of its members were so touched by it that they instantly agreed to participate.

“It’s truly heart-warming to see the generosity of our art-class members and I just love seeing their willingness to give of their many blessings in order to bless those less fortunate.

“I consider it a true honour to lead such a lovely group of people!” Sonja said.

For more information on Katura Halliday and her projects, go to https://8x8toeducate.com.au.