Myall U3A Choir group returns to singing action

THE Myall University of the Third Age (U3A) has had a very successful and well-supported choir for many years, but in March last year choir activities were suspended along with all other U3A classes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When Covid-19 regulations started to ease in July, U3A members were able to restart most of their activities, but group singing remained banned until March this year.

Members are delighted to announce that the Choir has now restarted, following NSW Department of Health guidelines.



The return to singing has come with some changes, said choir member Lee Clayton.

“We usually sing classical four-part harmony, but as our Musical Director who conducts this is currently not available, we are now singing a wide variety of less formal modern music,” she said.

Choir member Roger Digby has assembled a collection of well-known modern songs which are a delight and sometimes a challenge to sing.

Lee Clayton will soon be presenting some of her own songs for the choir to sing while being accompanied on her keyboard.

“We call the new style Music for Pleasure and the choir members certainly seem to be enjoying it,” Lee said.

“We meet every week at 2pm every Wednesday in the Hawks Nest Community Centre Main Hall.”

Myall U3A continues to welcome new members.

“Just come along and introduce yourself,” Lee said.

Annual Membership of Myall U3A for new members is $40 a year, and this entitles you to attend as many classes and presentations as you wish.

For details about the Myall U3A, please visit www.myallu3a.org.au.

For further information on the choir contact Roger Digby on 0406 480120.