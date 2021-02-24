Myall U3A French Classes reconvene for 2021

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Myall U3A French classes have joyfully reconvened after a 10 month break.

Convenor George Nadal said that he is ready for another year of classes and the usual monthly ‘Matinee des Bavards’, or morning tea and chat.

The students have had a long break, so many have been able to catch up with the finer points of grammar.



However, nothing beats being in class and interacting with fellow students.

Last week the students in the advanced class were able to practice their speaking skills with two French people who are working in Australia for a few years.

George always finds an opportunity to include native French speakers with whom the class can speak.

He also said that Myall U3A students are champions because true champions never give up until they ‘get it right’.

There are three levels of French, so people who wish to join the classes can find their own level.

The Beginners class runs from 9.30 till 11am, the Intermediate class from 11.30 till 1.00pm and the Advanced class from 1.30 till 3pm.

The classes are held at The Old Library, Hawks Nest, next to the Community Centre.

Current Enrolment Forms can be found at The Tea Gardens Library and the Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens Post Offices.

For further information just search Myall U3A.